Liquor policy case: Kavitha’s bail plea to be heard on April 4

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court has delayed the hearing on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha’s temporary bail plea to Thursday, April 4, following a request from Kavitha’s attorney Abhishek Manu Singhvi to submit a response to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) counterstatement.

The court has permitted the response to be filed by April 3 and set the next hearing for 2.30 pm on April 4. Kavitha has requested interim bail to be with her sons during their exams until April 16.

Kavitha was remanded to judicial custody until April 9 by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the CBI in the purported Delhi excise scam case. Her bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court on March 22.

The ED apprehended Kavitha on March 15 following a search at her home in Hyderabad. The ED alleged her participation in a money laundering plot associated with the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

During the investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented Kavitha with statements from other suspects and scrutinized her mobile phone data for potential evidence tampering.

Kavitha denied awareness of her nephew’s business transactions when questioned by the ED officials. She maintained her innocence, describing the case as politically driven and asserting its illegitimacy.

K Kavitha was accused by the Enforcement Directorate of utilizing Indospirit company to recover kickbacks and being involved in transferring Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

The ED said that Kavitha and the ‘South Group’ collaborated with AAP leaders, offering kickbacks for benefits in the excise policy.

K Kavitha was transferred to Tihar jail by a Delhi court for a 14-day custody related to the liquor policy scam. She was arrested in Hyderabad by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering and is currently held in a women’s jail.