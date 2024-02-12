Delhi: Flyers from Muscat held for smuggling gold worth Rs 81 lakh

Customs officials in Delhi arested two passengers coming from the Sultanate of Oman’s capital, Muscat, for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 81 lakh.

The foreign origin gold, weighing 1452 grams was discovered during an inspection by authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“On the basis of intelligence developed, Customs@IGI Airport have rummaged an aircraft coming from Muscat and arrested two passengers, who were carrying foreign origin gold, weighing 1452 grams valued at Rs.81lakh,” Delhi Customs wrote on X on Monday, February 12.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress, it added.

On the basis of intelligence developed, Customs@IGI Airport have rummaged an aircraft coming from Muscat and arrested two passengers, who were carrying foreign origin gold, weighing 1452 grams valued at Rs.81lakh. Further investigation in the matter is under progress. pic.twitter.com/ttQ32AKOJP — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) February 12, 2024

This was not the first time that gold smuggled into the country by passengers arriving from the Gulf has been seized by customs authorities at Indian airports.

Five passengers from Jeddah held for smuggling Rs 60 lakh gold

On Sunday, February 11, customs officials in Delhi seized 1008 grams of gold worth more than Rs 60 lakh hidden inside the waistband of a passenger’s trousers on a flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The officials arrested five passengers “based on security profiling”.