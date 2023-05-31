Delhi HC dismisses PIL against appointment of DU Vice Chancellor

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed, with costs, a plea against the appointment of Professor Yogesh Singh as the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University (DU), deploring the kind of reckless allegations made in it.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad did not allow the petitioner organisation ‘Forum of Indian Legists’ to withdraw the plea filed as Public Interest Litigation (PIL), based on news reports, made reckless allegations.

The news reports in question had claimed that only Singh’s name was sent for consideration to the President, who is the visitor of the central university.

The bench said that the petitioner will have to face consequences, especially when the President is involved.

Also Read Delhi HC grants bail to ‘unaware’ trader in 102 kg heroin recovery case

“We will not permit you to withdraw it (the petition) when the President of India is involved. The kind of reckless allegation you have made in your petition… Very sorry we will not permit you to withdraw. Based on newspaper clippings you have filed a PIL so you have to face the consequences,” the bench said.

“It (news report) is not Bhagawad Gita, with due respect. Dismiss with costs,” it added.

Singh was allegedly appointed Vice Chancellor against the law and without the necessary experience, according to the petitioner.

Appearing for the authorities, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee claimed the President was given a panel with the names of five qualified persons to choose the VC from.

“The incumbent VC will complete two years on the post this September. A public spirited NGO should be more vigilant,” Mehta said arguing that the petition was filed almost two years after Singh took over as the VC.

The PIL’s allegations, which were based on newspaper reporting, were rejected by the high court as lacking support.