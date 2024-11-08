Delhi: Indian flyer from Dubai smuggles gold in rectum, held

Customs officials in Delhi arrested an Indian passenger coming from the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 72,47,891 in the rectum cavity.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Thursday, November 7.

In a post on X, Delhi Customs said that the passengers was arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs and caught smuggling three oval shaped capsules containing gold in chemical paste form having gross weight of 1124 grams.

“One rectangular shaped bar, one triangular shape bar and one uneven shaped gold bar total weighing 957.57 grams was extracted out from the said gold paste recovered from the Pax having total tariff value of Rs. 72,47,891.”

On the basis of profiling, one passenger arriving from Dubai to Delhi was intercepted by Customs@IGI Airport on 07.11.2024 to recover three(3) oval shaped capsules containing gold in chemical paste from rectum cavity. The passenger on interrogation voluntarily ejected the same.… pic.twitter.com/C1EbxsVqa4 — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) November 7, 2024

The said passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Following the arrest of the accused under section 110 of Customs Act, 1962, confiscated the undeclared gold from him. Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

Gold smugglers are increasingly employing innovative methods to circumvent customs authorities.

On November 7, customs officials in Delhi seized 408 grams of gold from an Indian passenger on a flight from Rìyadh, Saudi Arabia.