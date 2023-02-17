Delhi: Passenger from Saudi hid smuggled gold worth Rs 90L in underwear

New Delhi: The Indian customs officials have confiscated 1,760 grams of smuggled gold worth Rs 90,00,000 hidden in underwear from a passenger travelling from Saudi Arabia.

The undeclared gold was confiscated from an Indian passenger arriving from Riyadh at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

“AirCustoms@IGIA have arrested an Indian pax coming from Riyad after 2 strips of brown paste was found concealed in his undergarments, from which 1760 gms of gold was extracted, valued at Rs. 90.29 lakhs. The gold was seized. Further investigations are on,” Delhi Customs tweeted on Thursday, February 16.

Officials regularly catch passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country.

On Saturday, December 31, Indian customs officials confiscated nearly 1,947 grams of gold from a passenger who was travelling to Delhi from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Tuesday, November 1, Indian customs officials confiscated nearly 7,000 grams of gold worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from three passengers who were traveling to Delhi from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).