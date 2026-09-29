Delhi Police detains MPs protesting demolition of mosques

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday, September 29, detained several community leaders, MPs, activists, and students protesting at the Jantar Mantar against the alleged targeted bulldozer action on mosques in different parts of the country.

Reports said thousands had gathered for the demonstration organised by Muslim groups and community organisations, calling for the protection of places of worship.

The protestors demanded that laws relating to places of worship be upheld and that religious sites be protected from alleged unlawful actions, according to Clarionindia.

Among those taken into custody are Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MPs Iqra Hasan, Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, and Mohibbullah Nadvi, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Vice-President Malik Mohtasim Khan, and Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) National President Abdul Hafeez.

‘Demand immediate release’

Demanding an immediate release of community leaders and MPs, the SIO of India put up a post on X, saying, “SIO National President Abdul Hafeez and National General Secretary Adv Anees Rahman along with MPs and other leaders, has been detained by the Delhi Police amid the protest at Jantar Mantar against attacks on mosques and Waqf properties.”

SIO National President Abdul Hafeez and National General Secretary Adv Anees Rahman along with MP's and other leaders, has been detained by the Delhi Police amid the protest at Jantar Mantar against attacks on mosques and Waqf properties. pic.twitter.com/dhbhX48Yj3 — SIO of India (@sioindia) September 29, 2026

Reports say members of Muslim organisations and community leaders came from different regions to participate in the protest.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, which participated in the programme, said the protection of places of worship and respect for the religious rights of all citizens were essential in a democratic society.

Taking to X, it confirmed the detention: “Delhi Police has detained several community leaders and protesters including JIH Vice President Malik Motasim Khan, Lok Sabha MP Iqra Hasan, Muhibullah Nadwi, Zia ur Rehman Barq, SIO President Abdul Hafeez. We demand an immediate release of all the detainees.”

𝐖𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬! pic.twitter.com/noqETohhIh — Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (@JIHMarkaz) September 29, 2026

The demonstration came in the wake of a call for a nationwide protest.

The organisers said they would continue advocating for the protection of mosques and other places of worship through peaceful and constitutional means.





