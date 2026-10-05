Delhi Police mulls FIR against woman accusing ACP of molestation

New Delhi: Hours after detaining the woman journalist who had accused an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of molesting her, the Delhi Police on Monday, October 5, was allegedly preparing to register an FIR against her.

This came amid the Delhi Police issuing a statement in the evening, denying charges of physical assault on women protesters. However, the statement did not mention the alleged molestation.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) legal affairs head Ratna Singh, who has regularly been posting about the issue on X, shared in the evening, “The Delhi Police is registering an FIR against the victim and others and is also considering seizing their phones. This is deeply concerning.

“People are standing outside the police station demanding the registration of an FIR against an ACP in a molestation case. Instead of acting on the complaint, Delhi Police appears to be proceeding against the victim and those demanding action.”

Update –



I am informed that @DelhiPolice is registering an FIR against the victim and others, and is also considering seizing their phones.



This is deeply concerning. People are standing outside the police station demanding registration of an FIR against an ACP in a molestation… https://t.co/XwUzqZBOmX — Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) October 5, 2026

She pointed out that as per the law, the police are bound to register an FIR if a woman complains of a sexual assault or molestation.

“An inquiry or investigation into the allegations comes thereafter; it cannot be used as a reason to refuse registration of the FIR,” she wrote.

Delhi Police responds to physical assault charges

While the Delhi Police has yet to speak on the molestation charges, it made a statement about the alleged physical assault on Monday evening.

The New Delhi DCP’s official X handle posted, “Some social media handles are claiming that female protesters were subjected to physical assault. These allegations are baseless and misleading. Female protesters are handled by female staff and are treated with dignity and due regard.

“Detentions and releases are carried out in accordance with the applicable law and prescribed procedures. Male protesters who were detained were released within the stipulated time period, following due process of law,” it said.

“Any claim suggesting otherwise is factually incorrect and does not reflect the actual sequence of events.”

18 detained

The woman journalist was among the 18 people detained at the Delhi Cantt police station earlier in the day.

The detentions followed protesters gathering outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding an FIR and a probe into allegations of sexual harassment of three women journalists by police at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 3. The journalists were at a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

PTI said the protesters sought CCTV footage of the alleged incident to be examined.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra also tweeted about the journalist’s ordeal at the hands of Delhi Police. Taking to X, she mentioned how the journalist has sought an FIR but it hasn’t been registered yet.

This is Rosy. Rosy was sexually harassed by @DelhiPolice. Rosy went public & demanded FIR. Shameless police have not registered yet. Rosy sat on dharna. Rosy now picked up & detained by police. Be like Rosy. We like Rosy. pic.twitter.com/7ISFJF1sM2 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 5, 2026

What the woman alleged

Rosy, an independent journalist, shared a video accusing Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat of sexually assaulting her.

“I was reporting when Delhi Police detained AISA president Neha Bora. There were women police personnel present on the spot. I asked ACP Vivek Bhagat about this. He squeezed my breasts and shoved me away. When I raised an alarm, he ran away,” she said.

ACP Vivek Bhagat must be arrested immediately! pic.twitter.com/Wm6OrS5Ix1 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 3, 2026

On October 4, Rosy allegedly waited throughout the day to register her FIR at the Parliament Street Police Station. But it allegedly did not happen.