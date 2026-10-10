Delhi Police segregates women in hijabs, forces them onto bus

New Delhi: Amid mass detentions across Delhi ahead of the proposed CJP protest on October 10, an Instagram user has alleged that the Delhi Police profiled Muslim women and detained them as part of the preventive action.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the user said he was right outside the Janpath Road. The text accompanying his video said, “A group of women were walking towards Jantar Mantar, and the Delhi Police profiled and then detained only the women in hijab, while letting the others leave the area without detention.”

“They also tried to force them into giving their phones but then retreated once the media piled up and started questioning the basis of this detention,” he wrote.

In his commentary, he added, “It all checks out because this bus does have only women with hijabs on.”

Not even media spared

As reports of detentions continued to stream in from different parts of the city, two of Siasat.com’s reporters were also hauled up early in the morning.

Mohammed Aslam Hussain and Sheikh Abdul Mukarram, in New Delhi to cover the Jantar Mantar protests, had their phones snatched away and their microphones damaged.

“We were on our way from Paharganj to Connaught Place when police surrounded us and took our phones away. We were put in a room with several youngsters for one hour, and then, from there, we were taken to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana,” Aslam said.

They were finally handed their phones, but all data had been removed. “We were there till 5 pm and then all of a sudden asked to leave,” Aslam said.

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