Delhi Police stops CM Revanth from meeting Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday, October 7, stopped Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from meeting senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He, along with Telangana Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, was stopped.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who, along with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders, was picked up from Jantar Mantar and detained.

CM Revanth had issued a statement terming the action as unlawful. He said that the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government were afraid of Rahul’s leadership and emerging popularity.

“Once, it was the Simon Go Back movement, which led to freedom of India. Today, Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation will lead to Narendra Modi exiting the Prime Minister’s chair,” he said.

He termed the arrests unlawful and said the BJP-led government feared Rahul Gandhi’s leadership of the campaign to defend the Constitution and protect citizens’ voting rights.

“Arrests, imprisonment and police action would not weaken the Congress from continuing their campaign,” he said.

#WATCH | INDIA bloc protest | Delhi: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says, "INDIA Alliance and Congress party's Rahul Gandhi have fought from 'Sadak' to 'Sansad' to demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Fearing this, the Govt attempted to attack Rahul Gandhi today. This is not right.… pic.twitter.com/gnQKCnJIF3 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

Rahul Gandhi detained yet again

Amid chants of Rahul Gandhi zindabad from party workers, Gandhi said from the bus, “Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Gyanesh Kumar, and Mohan Bhagwat can do all this stuff. But we are going to bring them to justice. It’s my guarantee that all four of them will be brought to justice. This is all a panic reaction. This is all fear.”

Reports suggest he was transferred to another bus and taken to a police station on Barakhamba Road.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and their supporters for allegedly forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan during the Opposition’s march against the CEC on October 6, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered after police received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, their supporters and other MPs accompanying them entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission, the Delhi Police officials said.