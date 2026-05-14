Delhi: Two Indians from Jeddah, Doha held with gold hidden in modified bottles

New Delhi: Delhi Customs officials have seized concealed gold from two Indian passengers arriving from Jeddah and Doha at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in separate smuggling cases involving modified water bottles.

In a post on X on Thursday, May 14, Delhi Customs said officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted the two passengers on Wednesday, May 13, after they crossed the green channel at the airport. One traveller had arrived from Jeddah on Saudia flight SV-756, while the other landed from Doha on IndiGo flight 6E-1308.

Also Read Haj Suvidha smartwatch leaves Indian pilgrims frustrated

During a detailed examination, customs officers discovered an “ingenious modus operandi” in which water bottles had been specially modified with fake bottoms concealing circular pieces of raw gold coated with a silver-coloured layer. Officials said the concealment was meticulously crafted, making detection difficult during routine checks.

The video showed customs officers removing circular pieces of concealed gold from fake-bottom water bottles. Delhi Customs confirmed the recovery of 233.5 grams and 117 grams of gold.

Also Read Telangana worker found in distress in Dubai after 3-day disappearance

Watch the video here

Delhi Customs foil gold smuggling attempts at IGI Airport. Two Indian passengers arriving from Jeddah and Doha were caught with gold hidden inside modified water bottles with fake bottoms. Officials seized 233.5g and 117g of gold respectively. pic.twitter.com/z2cmewkGY1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 14, 2026

Officials noted that smugglers continue to devise innovative concealment methods amid rising international gold prices, while customs authorities remain vigilant in countering such attempts at airports. Further investigation is under way.