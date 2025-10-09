Delhi: Woman pours boiling oil, sprinkles chilli on sleeping husband

A man in Delhi’s Madangir was hospitalised with 20 percent burns after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil on him in his sleep and sprinkled chilli powder over his wounds.

The victim identified as Dinesh Kumar is currently admitted in the ICU in critical condition. He was reportedly sleeping beside his four-year-old daughter when his wife, Sadhna committed the act.

According to local reports, Kumar, who works at a pharmaceutical company, filed an FIR at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station on the same day. He was initially taken to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital but was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced treatment.

The FIR stated that his wife poured hot oil on his torso while he was sleeping beside their daughter at 3 in the morning.

“My wife and daughter were sleeping nearby. Around 3.15 am, I suddenly felt a sharp, burning pain across my body. I saw my wife standing and pouring boiling oil on my torso and face. Before I could get up or call for help, she sprinkled red chilli powder on my burns,” the complainant said.

His wife allegedly said “Agar shor machaya toh aur garam tel daal doongi (If you shout, I will pour more oil on you).”

His screams reportedly reached the neighbours and his landlord’s family. Anjali, the landlord’s daughter, recalled that when her father attempted to intervene and calm the situation, Sadhna claimed she was rushing her husband to the hospital.

“But when she came out with him, she headed in the opposite direction. We got suspicious. My father stopped her, arranged an auto, and rushed Dinesh with Ram Sagar to the hospital,” she was quoted by The Hindustan Times.

According to the police, Sadhna had filed a complaint with the Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell two years ago. The troubled couple have been married for eight years.