Demand for extra Rs 20 to carry bags inside NTR Gardens draws ire

Hyderabad: Security personnel at the entrance of NTR Gardens near Tank Bund have been demanding an extra Rs 20, besides the entry tickets, to allow a backpacks inside the facility, drawing visitor’s ire.

Netizens complained that extra money was being charged to for carrying even a child’s schoolbag inside the garden.

A social media user shared a video on Twitter, in which a security guard at the park entry did not allow a child to carry the schoolbag into the park. The bag only had a water bottle inside.

It shouldn't have happened. Will ensure that necessary action is initiated https://t.co/UTbmEfV6XM — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) July 10, 2023

The Twitter user, Iqbal Hussain, also posted another video in which two people were asked to pay Rs 20 for carrying the bag into the park.

Taking cognisance into the matter, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development, (MA&UD) special chief secretary, Arvind Kumar on Monday assured action against those who demanded money to allow schoolbags into the gardens.

“It shouldn’t have happened. Will ensure that necessary action is initiated,” replied Arvind Kumar on Twitter.

The video was retweeted several times. Reacting to it, one of the users posted, “Even in Lumbini park, they are charging extra to carry the bags inside. If there are any security concern, they can frisk the bags.”

Another user reacted to Arvind Kumar’s tweet, saying “we’re eagerly waiting for updates on the actions taken! It’s time to show transparency and accountability. Share with us on Twitter what steps have been initiated to address the issues at hand.”