Denied 2BHK house, man attempts self-immolation in Telangana

Hyderabad: A man from Choppadandi Mandal attempted to set himself on fire on Friday, over the alleged unfairness of the allocation of a 2 BHK house at the NTR statue circle in the mandal headquarters.

Living in Choppadandi for the past 50 years, Chidyala Suresh said that his name was not on the list of recipients of the double-bedroom homes and that officials had deleted it because they viewed him as an outsider. He also produced his ration card and Aadhaar card to demonstrate that he was a permanent resident.

The environment became tense and chaotic as a result of Suresh’s attempt to set himself on fire by dousing himself with fuel. Party workers raced to the spot and stopped the suicide attempt as a nearby BJP corner meeting was taking place at the time of the occurrence. As the official list of allocations for 2BHKs was leaked and publicised on social media, residents reacted in disbelief.