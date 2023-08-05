Denmark considers enacting laws to prevent desecration of Quran

Copenhagen: Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that his government is considering enacting laws to prevent the recurring incidents of burning and desecration of the Holy Quran.

Rasmussen made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The discussions tackled the repeated incidents of burning and desecration of the Quran, which threatens the peaceful coexistence of societies, according to the statement.

Rasmussen expressed his country’s regret and dissatisfaction with such incidents in Denmark, noting these behaviors do not reflect Danish societal values.

For his part, Shoukry affirmed that Egypt categorically rejects all crimes of burning Quran, expressing resentment at their recurrence in Denmark without decisive measures against the perpetrators.

The Egyptian minister stressed the need for tangible evidence of the government’s commitment to taking necessary measures to protect the sanctity of individuals’ beliefs.

On July 27, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry summoned the Danish ambassador to strongly protest the recent incidents of burning copies of Quran in the Scandinavian country.

The recurrent burning of Quran in Denmark along with Sweden has ignited fury and criticism from Muslim-majority countries across the world.

