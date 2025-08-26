DEO seeks objections on new polling station plan in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan has asked political parties to submit their objections, if any, on the rationalisation of polling stations in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by August 26.

The move comes as part of the Election Commission’s directions ahead of the forthcoming by-election.

At a special meeting with representatives of national and state-level political parties at GHMC headquarters on Monday, Karnan said that 408 polling stations have been proposed, compared to the existing 320. The number of locations will rise from 132 to 139, with 79 new polling stations added. The final report will be sent to the Election Commission by August 28, he added.

On the issue of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), the Commissioner informed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are currently available for 329 polling stations. However, only a few parties have submitted their lists of agents. He urged the remaining parties to submit them soon, as officers will also be appointed for the newly created polling stations.

Karnan also gave details of voter registration claims and objections received between January 6 and August 15. A total of 19,237 applications were received, out of which 3,767 were rejected, while 16 are still pending.

This includes 5,426 applications through Form 6, of which 1,478 were rejected; 3,453 applications through Form 7, of which 1,010 were rejected and 12 are pending; and 10,358 applications through Form 8, of which 1,279 were rejected.