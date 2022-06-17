Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted one-month parole

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 17th June 2022 10:29 pm IST
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted one-month parole
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is serving a jail term after being convicted in rape and murder cases has been granted parole for a month on Friday.

Singh has been incarcerated, since 2017, in Haryana’s Sunaria jail where he is serving 20 year-term for raping two women disciples at his ashram’s headquarters in Sirsa.

Earlier in February, the Dera chief was granted three weeks’ furlough.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
India has $85 bn opportunity in $500 bn global chip supply chain market

While parole means the release of a prisoner either temporarily for a special purpose or completely before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behaviour, a furlough is a short-term temporary release of convicts from jail.

He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017 for raping two women followers.

While, on October 8, 2021, the court convicted Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh’s murder case.

Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002 on the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button