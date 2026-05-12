Deve Gowda defends PM Modi over fuel price criticism amid global conflicts

Hassan: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi against criticism over rising fuel prices, stating that ongoing international conflicts and global instability are responsible for the economic situation.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan on Tuesday, he reacted sharply to remarks made by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had blamed the Centre’s foreign policy for the increase in prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and edible oil.

He said a ship carrying goods meant for India had reportedly sunk due to conflicts involving three nations, affecting international supply chains and prices. “At such a time, blaming the Prime Minister lightly is not appropriate,” he remarked.

Drawing a historical comparison, the Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch recalled the period during the Bangladesh Liberation War when former prime minister Indira Gandhi had increased rates of petrol and kerosene due to wartime pressures. He said only one nation was involved in conflict then, whereas multiple countries are now engaged in war-like situations affecting the global economy.

He also defended Modi’s appeal asking citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption and foreign travel during difficult times. “What is wrong in asking people to conserve fuel?” he questioned, accusing opponents of politicising the issue.

Deve Gowda further advised political leaders to understand the historical context before making public statements on economic matters.

Commenting on Tamil Nadu politics, he praised Vijay, calling it a matter of pride that the son of a film director had risen to become Chief Minister by surpassing major Dravidian parties.

He also hinted at future discussions regarding inter-state issues between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, including the long-standing Cauvery water dispute.