Dharmasthala SIT officer suffers minor injuries in car crash

Mangaluru: A vehicle carrying SIT Superintendent of Police Simon, who is leading the investigation into the sensational Dharmasthala mass burial case, overturned on the Charmadi Ghat road in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, June 16.

According to sources, the accident occurred on a sharp bend along the ghat section in Belthangady taluk while the officer was travelling as part of the ongoing investigation into the high-profile case that has attracted widespread attention across the country.

SP Simon, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala, was reportedly on his way after discussions related to the investigation. He had met Chikkamagaluru SP and fellow SIT investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama in connection with the case before the accident occurred.

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The vehicle lost control and overturned on the ghat road, causing panic among those travelling in it. Apart from SP Simon, Inspector Kusumadhar, another police personnel and the driver of the vehicle were also inside the car at the time of the mishap.

Fortunately, all occupants escaped with minor injuries. They were provided immediate medical attention, and officials confirmed that none of them sustained life-threatening injuries.

The accident comes at a time when the SIT is actively pursuing multiple leads in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, which has generated intense public interest and scrutiny. Despite the incident, officials indicated that the investigation will continue without disruption.

Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances that led to the accident. Preliminary information suggests that the mishap occurred while negotiating a curve on the winding Charmadi Ghat stretch.