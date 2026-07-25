Dharmendra Pradhan says ‘took responsibility since Day 1’

Hyderabad: Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, July 25, resigned as the Union Education Minister after mounting pressure from students led by the Cockroach Janta Party over the NEET paper leak.

Announcing his decision in a letter written in Hindi, Pradhan said that he was stepping down in the “interest of the nation’s youth” and to “prevent further escalation.”

“I have been dedicated to students, teachers, and education reform for over four decades. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and visionary education system is the foundation of a strong nation,” said Pradhan in the letter posted on X.

He said he deeply respects the aspirations and expectations of the youth, and that fulfilling the dreams of the next generation has been “a moral commitment” in his life.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing him to serve the nation under his “visionary leadership,” adding that irregularities in the NEET-UG exam were first detected on May 3, 2026. Pradhan stated that the government immediately took cognisance of the issue and handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The exam was subsequently cancelled and rescheduled.

‘From day 1, took responsibility, never turned away’

The government’s primary priority was to ensure the smooth conduct of the retest, he wrote.

“From day one, I took responsibility for this and never turned away from this situation,” said Pradhan. “I was determined not to let the prospects of any meritorious student be jeopardised by the exam mafia, not to allow any injustice to happen to any student.”

He alleged that despite the NEET results being satisfactory, “people holding responsible positions tried to create obstacles to mislead many students,” which made him “extremely sad.”

‘Saddened by events of last 10 days’

The minister said he always had unwavering faith in the power of India’s democracy, but he was saddened to see the escalation of events in the last 10 days. “This is not a matter of personal prestige for me. The youth power of India is the real strength of this country.”

He vowed not to let the youth of India get “trapped in the vicious cycle of confusion.”

Pradhan said anti-national forces should not take advantage of the “situation” at Jantar Mantar, as the unity of the country must be maintained. “The future of even a single student of India should not get entangled in legal complications,” he said.

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He said he sent the resignation keeping in mind that students should spend time on studies and building careers.

Will continue to dedicate myself to future of India

Thanking the PM, Council of Ministers, the officials, and all those he worked with, Pradhan said serving the nation is his highest priority in life and will continue to remain so.

“With the blessings of Lord Shri Jagannath ji, I will continue to dedicate myself in every possible way in the future to fulfil the aspirations of Bharat Mata, the people of Odisha, and the youth of the country,” Pradhan wrote.

Pradhan’s resignation comes amid Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at the Jantar Mantar, demanding his accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE’s on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.