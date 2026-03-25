Mumbai: Ranveer Singh’s latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is performing very well at the box office. The action-packed spy thriller continues its strong run and has crossed Rs 550 crore in domestic net collections.

At the global level, the film has now entered the Rs 900 crore club. Its total worldwide collection stands at around Rs 919 crore, showing the film’s massive popularity among audiences.

Dhurandhar 3 viral post

As the film creates records, talks about Dhurandhar 3 have also started online. A viral post on social media claimed that the third part, titled Dhurandhar: The Final Chapter, would release on June 14, 2026. However, this information turned out to be fake.

Speaking to Zoom, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has cleared the air, saying there are no such plans right now. He stated that many rumours are spreading and any official update will be shared only through proper channels.

Along with Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and others in important roles. Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in multiple languages and has been receiving a strong response ever since.