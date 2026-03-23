Mumbai: 2026 has found its biggest blockbuster surprisingly early, as Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) continues its unstoppable march at the global box office. Despite mixed reviews, the high-octane spy thriller has rewritten record books within days of its release, emerging as one of the fastest and biggest grossers in Indian cinema history.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Opening Weekend

Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film has grossed an impressive Rs 691.32 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark within just four days, making it the fastest Indian film ever to achieve the milestone.

Record-Breaking Advance Booking and Paid Previews

The film’s box office rampage began even before its official release on Thursday, thanks to record-breaking paid previews on Wednesday. Early screenings alone brought in Rs 43 crore net domestically along with 2.5 million USD overseas, setting new benchmarks.

From there, the momentum only intensified, with the film delivering the four biggest single-day collections ever recorded for a Hindi film.

Sunday Becomes Biggest Day

Sunday turned out to be the film’s strongest day, as it collected a massive Rs 115 crore net in India, surpassing Saturday’s Rs 113 crore haul. This pushed its domestic total to Rs 454 crore net (Rs 542 crore gross) within just four days, an unprecedented figure for a Hindi film.

In comparison, Pathaan had collected Rs 287 crore over an extended five-day weekend.

Dhurandhar 2 Beats Dangal and Baahubali Records

#DhurandharTheRevenge TSUNAMI at the Box Office, Destroyed all existing box office records 🧨🔥🧨🔥🧨🔥



Dhurandhar 2 Has Minted 457 Cr at Net Box office and 750 Cr + at WW Box office in just 4 Days with Previews 💥💥💥💥



Paid Previews : 45 Cr

Day 1 India Net : 103 Cr

Day 2… pic.twitter.com/h6ecH8UNJR — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) March 23, 2026

In another major milestone, the film has overtaken lifetime domestic collections of Dangal (Rs 387 crore net) and Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs 421 crore), underlining its massive appeal across audiences.

Globally, its Rs 750 crore opening weekend stands as the second-highest ever for an Indian film, behind only Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast and Release Details

Also starring R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, the film released on March 19 and has already cemented its place as a box office juggernaut.

Will Dhurandhar 2 hit Rs 2000 Crore?

With such extraordinary momentum, a Rs 1000 crore lifetime run now seems inevitable. Trade analysts are closely watching whether the film can push boundaries further and possibly aim for the Rs 2000 crore mark.

However, much will depend on its weekday performance, especially the crucial Monday test, which will determine how strong the film’s long-term box office run will be.