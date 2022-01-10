Dia Mirza, stepdaughter Samaira shake a leg on Akon’s track

Dia posted a video on Instagram, where the mother-daughter duo are seen dressed in matching pajamas as they grooved on the track 'Bananza' by Akon

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 10th January 2022 2:25 pm IST
Dia Mirza with her step-daughter Samaira (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza shared a video twinning with her step-daughter Samaira and dancing to a song by international singer Akon.

Dia posted a video on Instagram, where the mother-daughter duo are seen dressed in matching pajamas as they grooved on the track ‘Bananza’ by Akon.

“Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi,” she captioned the video, which currently has 73,6000 likes.

Samaira is the daughter of Dia’s husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his former wife Sunaina.

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi got married last year in a close-knit ceremony. They welcomed their first child together Avyaan Azaad Rekhi May 2021.

