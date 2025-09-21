Dialysis centers to be increased in Telangana: Health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha directed officials to enhance dialysis facilities across the state, citing the growing number of patients requiring the service.

The minister held a review meeting on Saturday, September 20, at the Aarogyasri Trust office with Secretary Christina, Aarogyasri Trust CEO, and other senior officials.

During the review, he pointed out that the state currently has 102 dialysis centres catering to nearly 7,550 patients.

In addition, officials informed him that another 5,060 patients are receiving free dialysis services in private hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by patients, the minister stressed that no one should be forced to travel long distances, sometimes several tens of kilometres or wait for hours to access dialysis.

He suggested that dialysis centres should be available every 20 to 25 kilometres, ensuring patients can conveniently get treatment and return home on the same day.