‘Did you forget your family photo with Sonia Gandhi?’ Telangana min asks KTR

Hyderabad: Strongly criticising Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) for referring to the Congress as a ‘dirty’ and ‘third grade party,’ Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy asked whether the former had forgotten his family’s picture with the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi after she granted statehood to Telangana in 2014.

Questioning whether KTR did not want a Telangana leader to become the Vice-President of India, Venkat Reddy said he had started doubting the former’s commitment to the Telangana cause.

He also reminded that Sudershan Reddy had raised his voice for Telangana’s statehood even while serving as a Supreme Court judge.

Observing that the entire country was appreciating the nomination of former justice B Sudershan Reddy for the vice-presidential election on behalf of the INDIA bloc, Venkat Reddy remarked that Telangana society would not forgive the BRS if the party opposed his candidature.

“Your statements are coming out of arrogance after perpetrating lakhs of crores of corruption. Criticising the Gandhi family, whose members have sacrificed their lives for the country, is left to your wisdom,” Reddy said.

Questioning whether KTR was unaware of the reasons behind the shortage of urea, Venkat Reddy wondered why BRS leaders had to engage Supreme Court advocates in the High Court against the PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry report into irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Project, if they had not committed corruption.

“We will put your corruption before the people. They will only decide how to punish you,” Reddy added.