Did you know about this leaning mosque in Qatar

Doha: Videos and pictures of a mosque in Qatar that gives an impression of leaning downward are being widely circulated on social media platforms.

The mosque is located within the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum in Al Shahaniya City.

With a unique architectural design, the structure draws comparisons to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Italian landmark known for its tilt of just under four degrees.

The mastermind behind the mosque is Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum.

The construction of the unique structure took more than a year. The last phase was completed in 2022.

As per a report by Arabic daily Watan, the height of the mosque minaret is 27 meters and its inclination is 20 degrees. It is 2.5 meters deep into the ground with the help of eight pillars to hold the building upright.

The walls of the mosque are made of stone and decorated with stained glass windows.

المسجد المائل في قطر .. عندما لاحظته بالصدفة 😊.. #المهندس_حميد pic.twitter.com/MaHkKHxfeC — Abdelhamid Gad (@Abdelhameedgad) May 17, 2023

The body of the minaret has 30 sensors to easily detect any potential damage

The minaret has internal steel spiral stairs, which enable the muezzin to safely ascend for the call to prayer.

Sheikh Faisal described his concept of a mosque as being unlike any other in the world, with a minaret that combined history and modernism and marked a distinct presence in the landscape.

“We constructed an inclining minaret to honour the traditional Islamic architecture, recognise Qatar’s rich architectural history, and give a distinctive aspect to our building,” Sheikh Faisal was quoted by The National News.