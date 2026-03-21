Did you know one of the world’s most expensive silks comes from a flower?

Hyderabad: Step away from malls and fast fashion for a moment, and here’s something truly surprising. Hidden in quiet lakes and ponds grows a flower that is not just beautiful but also the source of one of the rarest fabrics on Earth. Imagine wearing something that takes weeks to make, involves no machines, and is crafted entirely by hand. That is the magic of lotus silk, a fabric where nature and patience come together.

What makes lotus silk so special?

Lotus silk is made from the stems of the lotus plant. Unlike regular silk, it does not involve silkworms, making it completely plant-based and eco-friendly. The fabric is soft, light and breathable perfect for India’s weather.

But what really makes it stand out is its rarity and the effort behind it. Lotus silk is generally considered one of the most expensive silks in the world because it is made in very small quantities and requires intense manual labour. From extracting delicate fibres to weaving them by hand, every step takes time and skill, making each piece truly unique.

How is it made?

The process is slow, delicate and completely handmade:

Lotus stems are freshly collected from lakes

Each stem is cut and pulled to extract fine fibres

These fibres must be used quickly before they dry

Threads are rolled by hand and woven into fabric

It takes thousands of stems and weeks of work to make even a small scarf. No machines, no shortcuts, just pure craftsmanship.

Where did it begin?

Lotus silk weaving started in Inle Lake. It was first used to create robes for Buddhist monks as offerings, not for sale. This is why the fabric still carries a deep cultural and spiritual meaning.

India’s growing connection

India has recently stepped into lotus silk production, especially in Manipur near Loktak Lake. Women artisans carefully create this fabric, turning a traditional skill into a source of livelihood.

Indian brands to know

1. Whakato – Lotus silk garments and scarves

2. Suvetah – Lotus fabric by the metre

3. Sanajing Sana Thambal – Scarves and shawls from Manipur

4. Maalgaadi – Sustainable lotus silk clothing

5. Hemis – Lotus silk shirts for men

Why it matters today

Lotus silk is not just expensive; it is meaningful. It is eco-friendly, biodegradable and supports slow fashion.

So next time you think of luxury, remember it might just come from a simple lotus stem, crafted with patience and care.