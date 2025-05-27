Mumbai: TV actress Dipika Kakar and her family are going through one of the most challenging times of their lives. What initially seemed like a routine check-up for stomach pain turned into a life-altering diagnosis. The actress has been diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver, which has now been confirmed as second-stage malignant cancer.

Dipika and her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, have been keeping fans updated about her health through their vlogs, and the recent revelation has left everyone heartbroken. Fans and well-wishers have been pouring in prayers and love for the beloved Sasural Simar Ka actress.

On May 27, 2025, Dipika took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional note detailing her journey so far. In the heartfelt post, she wrote:

“Walking into the hospital for pain in the upper area of my stomach, and then finding out it’s a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver… and then finding out that the tumour is second-stage malignant (cancerous). It has been one of the most difficult times we have experienced.”

She further added, “I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger Inshallah! With my entire family being by my side… and all the love and prayers pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this too! Inshallah. Keep me in your prayers. Lots of love, Dipika.”

In their latest vlog, Dipika broke down while sharing her health update and thanked fans for their love and support. The couple also shared a positive development, another report has shown that the cancerous cells have not spread to any other part of her body. Doctors are confident and have assured them that the tumour is treatable and her surgery is scheduled for next week.

Shoaib, on May 23, shared via Instagram stories that Dipika’s fever is now under control and she has returned home. He confirmed that her surgery will be held next week if everything goes as planned. “Please keep her in your prayers,” he wrote.

We wish Dipika Kakar a very speedy recovery and lots of strength to her and her family during this time.