Dipika Kakar welcomes baby boy? See her ‘first’ pic with newborn

Mumbai: Telly Ville’s popular couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are on cloud nine as they are set to welcome their first child soon. Dipika announced her first pregnancy in January this year and ever since then she has been sharing every detail about it and has even said there are just a few days left until the arrival of the baby.

Amid this, a photo of Dipika Kakar holding a newborn baby has been making rounds on social media. The photo, which shows the actress holding a wrapped-up baby in her arms and smiling, has been shared by several fan accounts and media outlets with congratulatory messages.

Dipika can be seen dressed in a blue outfit with a matching hairband. The baby is wrapped in a matching cloth. This has sparked rumours and speculations that she may have given birth to a baby boy.

However, the photo is photoshopped and not a real depiction of the couple’s child. It is digitally altered.

While it’s understandable that fans are eager to catch a glimpse of Dipika and Shoaib’s bundle of joy, it’s important to respect their privacy and refrain from circulating fake photos that can cause unnecessary stress and speculation. Hopefully, the couple will share some adorable photos of their real child soon, and fans can shower them with love and blessings.