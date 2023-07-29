Disallow Muslim admissions: BJP on Udupi restroom incident

Following the recent Udupi incident, where three Muslim female students were suspended after they set up a camera in the girl’s washroom, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Udupi women’s wing president Veena Shetty has called for a ban on Muslim students being admitted to educational institutions.

Speaking on the incident, Shetty said the accused girls should be punished for their misdeeds. “No education institutions should allow admission to Muslim girls. Let them go and study in Madrasas,” she remarked.

Background

The incident came to light on July 24 when three Muslim girls were suspended after allegedly filming another student, who is a Hindu, in the restroom. The incident occurred in a private paramedical college in Udupi.

While the college management and Udupi superintendent of police maintained there was no communal angle and that the video was promptly deleted, many right wing organisations started spreading rumours that the intention of the three Muslim students was to defame Hindu women.

Fake news spread alleging the three students would blackmail Hindu women by bullying them and that they would circulate the videos on social media platforms.

A local BJP member Rashmi Samant was among the first to make the allegations on social media, which, according to police, turned out to be ‘misleading’.

Even BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted about the incident and accused the newly-elected Congress government of ‘supporting the tyranny’.

The Karnataka police finally registered an FIR against the suspended students and stated strict action.

The police have filed cases under the provisions of IPC sections 509 (use of words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of woman), 204 (destroying electronic evidence), 175 (omission to produce a document to public servant), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 66 (E) of the IT Act.

On July 27, angry BJP workers staged a state-wide protest demanding the arrest of the three students. The protest turned violent after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and BJP Yuva Morcha tried to barge inside the premises of the residence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.