Disaster Management Secy inspects rain-hit areas in Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Telangana principal secretary (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar visited rain-affected areas in Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rainfall.

Mahabubnagar has recorded 83 percent excess rainfall this monsoon, resulting in significant damage across several regions.

Kumar inspected the affected sites and interacted with the district administration officials and several rescue operation team.

He also visited C Tirumalapur and Sirsawada villages in Nagarkurnool district, where overflowing water from the Dundhubhi river has caused flood damage.

Later, he held a review meeting with the Nagarkurnool district collector and the superintendent of police to assess the relief measures.

This monsoon season, Telangana witnessed massive rains, with many districts reporting flooding and crop damage