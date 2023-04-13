Dissidence in Karnataka BJP will end soon, says Bommai

Dakshina Kannada: Senior BJP leaders are talking with the dissatisfied leaders and dissidence will end soon, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

He told reporters here that with the second list of candidates released, candidates need to be announced for the remaining 12 Assembly seats.

On various leaders who quit the BJP, Bommai said changing the parties has become very common in politics.

“The dissatisfied leaders were convinced. Whatever dissatisfaction prevailing in the party will be addressed soon. The party workers are strong due to which there will not be much damage. The dissidence in most parts of the districts will end soon,” he said.

The CM said he was talking with seniors and the party’s high command. Former Deputy Chief Sinister Lakshman Savadi must protect the faith of the people, he said, adding There was no truth in the allegations made by MLA Nehru Olekar.

Replying to a question, Bommai said the high command has been talking to the dissatisfied leaders and he also had held talks with them.

“The dissidence will be resolved soon. Savadi is a senior leader and has been in politics for a long time. There is pressure on Savadi from the people but it requires time.

“Let Nehru Olekar makes any allegations but he must do it with evidence regarding Rs 1,500 crore scam charges. No point in a mere statement… let him give documents to justify his charges.”

Bommai also claimed that the Congress will not come to power as it did not have the candidates for nearly 60 to 65 constituencies and “so they are into importing the candidates of other parties”.