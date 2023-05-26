District-level CM Cup tournament in Hyderabad from May 28-31

Hyderabad: The district-level Chief Minister’s Cup 2023 Tournament, for 18 different sports, will be held in Hyderabad from May 28 to 31.

Telangana sports minister V Srinivas Goud, on Thursday, instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements at six stadiums in the city, to gear up for the tournament that will reportedly be launched by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao at LB Stadium on Monday.

The minister unveiled the jerseys that will be sported by the players during the tournament which will witness the participation of over 8750 players, including 4549 boys and 3583 girls, competing in different sports.

Sports principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania held a committee meeting to review the arrangements made for the sports event and said that 17 venues have been identified for accommodating the players.

Additionally, the police department has been directed to ensure security for the women at the accommodations and competition venues, besides parking.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials were directed to ensure toilet facilities and sanitation at the venues.

As many as 200 special buses for the transportation of sportspersons to the venues will likely be deployed.

First aid facility, deploying sufficient physiotherapists, and ambulances at the opening and closing ceremonies at LB Stadium, besides all competition venues, will be provided by the medical department.

During the opening ceremony, Arjuna, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Khel Ratna awardees will be felicitated after cultural performances by Telangana Music and Drama Academy members.