Diwali gifts gone wrong? Disappointed employees throw Soan Papdi boxes  

During the festive season, social media is abuzz with comparisons of corporate Diwali gifts. From high-end branded products to a simple plate of samosas and juice, employees took to the internet to share their “appreciation.”

However, as it so happens, some employees did not particularly like receiving Soan Papdi as a Diwali gift from the company.

A video that has gone viral on the internet shows a handful of individuals throwing boxes of Soan Papdi at the entrance gate of their office.

The post was captioned, “Diwali kalesh. A company gave its employees the famous most hated alleged Mithai called Soan Papdi.”

pic.twitter.com/gvzZa12pJO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 21, 2025

Comments on the X post ranged from admonishing the disrespect towards food to supporting the said behaviour.

“Anyone who insults food like that during a Hindu Festival is not Hindu,” one user said, noting that an employer is not “bound to legally give a gift” during Diwali, and that it is just a “goodwill gesture”.

Another user commented, “Every Diwali, Soan Papdi completes its annual migration from one box to another. These employees just disrupted the ecosystem.”

While one said, “It’s what you give to your enemies.”

“Companies saving costs with Soan Papdi should be investigated for emotional damage. Nobody deserves that dry disappointment wrapped in golden lies,” one of the comments also read.