Doctors decide to call off strike over Kolkata medic rape-murder: FORDA

The Resident Doctors' Association decided to shut elective services in hospitals in response to a call from FORDA.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 14th August 2024 12:53 am IST
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Telangana junior docs to boycott OP duties

New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday said it was calling off its strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the Union health minister has accepted their demands.

A delegation of FORDA met with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence here on Tuesday night.

FORDA said the decision to end the strike, effective from Wednesday morning, was made in the interest of patient welfare.

Also Read
Kolkata: Young doctor raped, murdered in hospital; nationwide protest erupts

According to the statement issued by the association, “A key outcome of the meeting was the health minister’s agreement to form a committee with FORDA’s involvement to work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days.”

An official notice from the health ministry is expected soon.

On Monday, several government-run hospitals in the national capital went on an indefinite strike after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Resident Doctors’ Association decided to shut elective services in hospitals in response to a call from FORDA.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 14th August 2024 12:53 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button