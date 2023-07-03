Double engines outdated: KTR taunts at Maharashtra politics fiasco

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at the ongoing Maharashtra political fiasco, state IT minister and working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi K T Rama Rao remarked that double engines are outdated and triple engines, powered by washing machines, are the new trend.

“Apparently Double Engines are outdated. Now it’s the turn of Triple Engines powered by Washing Machines. #MaharashtraPolitics,” he tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

KTR tweet was referring to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s latest comments that the state’s progress will now accelerate with this triple-engine government.

Also Read Maharashtra govt is now bullet train: CM post Ajit Pawar joining

Shinde’s comments came following the recent split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party which saw prominent leaders such as Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and others joining the government.

Pawar was sworn in as the second deputy chief minister for Maharashtra.

(with inputs from news agencies)