DP World begins construction of Bharat Mart in Dubai

Global logistics giant DP World has officially begun construction of Bharat Mart, a large-scale B2B and B2C marketplace in Dubai. The initiative is designed to enhance international trade between Indian exporters and global markets.

The project was unveiled virtually to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry; and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World.

Scheduled to open by late 2026, Bharat Mart will span 2.7 million square feet within the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), with the initial phase covering 1.3 million square feet.

Highlighting Dubai’s growing role in global commerce, Sheikh Hamdan noted that the city’s infrastructure and connectivity are well-aligned with India’s trade ambitions.

“Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and connectivity make it a key partner in India’s global trade growth. With more than 2,300 Indian companies already thriving in Jafza, Bharat Mart will offer quicker access for Indian goods to international markets, further strengthening the UAE-India trade partnership.”

The marketplace will feature 1,500 showrooms and more than 700,000 square feet of warehousing, light industrial units, office space, and meeting facilities. A dedicated section will support women-led businesses from India.

End of 2026

Located just kilometre from Jebel Ali Port and 15 kilometre from Al Maktoum International Airport, and connected to the Etihad Rail network, Bharat Mart is ideally positioned to serve as a global trade gateway. Its location enables Indian exporters to access over 150 maritime destinations and more than 300 cities via air routes.

Sulayem emphasised the project’s alignment with broader trade goals, “India and the UAE aim to reach $100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030, and Bharat Mart will be a key driver in achieving this milestone. DP World remains committed to enhancing trade by developing world-class logistics infrastructure, unlocking new markets, and supporting sustainable economic growth.”

Goyal described the project as a catalyst for inclusive trade growth.

“Bharat Mart is a game-changing project with vast potential. DP World’s efforts in building the Virtual Trade Corridor under the India-UAE CEPA will scale trade relations to new heights. It also creates fresh opportunities for Indian MSMEs to access African and other international markets.”