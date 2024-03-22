‘Dragon Ball’ theme park to come up in Saudi Arabia; watch teaser here

A Dragon Ball theme park will be built in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s new high-end tourist attraction outside of Riyadh, authorities announced on Friday.

The announcement follows the death of Akira Toriyama, creator of the popular series, two weeks ago at the age of 68 due to a blood clot in her brain, leaving fans saddened.

The Qiddiya Investment Company has announced the opening of a new 125-acre park that spans an area of 500,000 square meters. According to the press release, fans will have the opportunity to experience the journey of the Dragon Ball series, from the first to the latest Dragon Ball Super, and live the adventures at the heart of the action.

The Dragon Ball Theme Park has been announced for construction at Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia!

“Dragon Ball,” serialized in 1984, is a best-selling manga franchise that has spawned numerous anime series, films, and video games.

The park will be split into seven themed zones based on the magical dragon-containing balls from the series. However, the opening date and cost of construction of the Dragon Ball park were not specified.

