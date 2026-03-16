Drug consumption: TDP seeks explanation from Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday sought a detailed explanation from its Eluru Lok Sabha member Putta Mahesh Kumar over allegations that he consumed drugs at a farmhouse in Hyderabad.

Reacting to the allegations, Kumar denied the allegations and said he only attended a dinner after several people who had been staying there for several days requested to meet him.

TDP MP, ex-BRS MLA detained, tested positive for drug consumption

On March 14, Kumar and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Rohith Reddy were among 11 persons detained after they allegedly tested positive for drug consumption.

Acting on reliable information about a suspected drug party at a farmhouse in Moinabad near Hyderabad owned by Reddy, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, along with local police teams, conducted a raid on Saturday night.

In a letter to Kumar, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the party leadership had taken serious note of the allegations related to the incident at a farmhouse in Moinabad on March 14.

He noted that the party believes the recent developments have caused serious damage to its reputation.

According to the notice, the party has directed Kumar to submit a written explanation within five days and to refrain from party activities until a report on the issue is received.

Based on the explanation by the MP, the party leadership will take necessary action, the notice added.

“I did not do anything wrong during the dinner, and no mistake was committed on my part,” Kumar said in a post on X.

The MP further said he would never betray the trust placed in him by the people of Eluru district and assured that he would never engage in any wrongdoing.

He also urged the public not to believe the reports circulating in the media and posts appearing on social media regarding the incident.

Kumar added that he would always speak the truth and would never resort to falsehoods.