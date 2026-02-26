Drugs coming from Odisha intercepted in two separate incidents in Telangana

Nageshwar Rao, who is a labourer and native of Odisha, got involved in the drug business due to insufficient income.

Four suspects detained for illegal ganja possession in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Task Force officials working with Lalaguda Police arrested four people – a drug supplier, a peddler and two consumers – in Secunderabad and seized four kilogram of ganja worth Rs 2 lakh from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Nageshwar Rao Kello, 25, Hardeep Singh, 47, Priyanth Vijay, 34 and Gandham Goverdhan, 37.

According to the police, Rao, who is a labourer and native of Odisha, got involved in the drug business due to insufficient income. He would supply drugs to various districts in Odisha on the instructions of Saiba Golori, another Odisha native.

On the day of the incident, Rao had taken a bus to Secunderabad and was asked to wait near Mettuguda Railway Hospital. There, he was approached by Singh, Vijay and Goverdhan, who bought ganja from him.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Excise officials foil smuggling attempt, seize 100 kg ganja in Khammam

In another incident, Excise Department officials in Khammam on Tuesday, February 24, busted an attempt to smuggle ganja in the state by intercepting a car laden with the contraband in Khammam.

A total of 101.2 kg of ganja and 2.7 kg of hashish oil were seized in the operation. The car had been transporting ganja from Kalimela in Odisha to Hyderabad.

The car, carrying a fake number plate from Haryana, was intercepted by excise officials during checks at the IMFL Depot.

