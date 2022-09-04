Dubai: 15-year jail term for man who tortured maid to death

Abu Dhabi: A 54-year-old Dubai-based expat man found guilty of torturing his maid to death, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, local media reported.

The Dubai Court of Appeal sentenced the accused on charges of detaining, abusing, assaulting the maid and eventually killing her.

As per media reports, the victim began working for the accused in October 2019, was violently and repeatedly assaulted by the man after five months of her employment. the assault continued until she completely collapsed and was declared dead when taken to the hospital.

The Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the accused for holding the victim and subjecting her to physical and psychological abuse for nearly six months until her death, Khaleej Times reported.

The Dubai court ordered a death sentence. The victim’s family waived the death penalty after the accused’s family paid the legal blood money.

It is reported that the expat appealed against the sentence, after which the court decided to change the sentence from life imprisonment to 15 years.