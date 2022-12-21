Dubai: 76-year-old Indian expat scoops Rs 8 cr in DDF draw

Abu Dhabi: A 76-year-old Dubai based Indian expat won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,26,58,000) on Tuesday in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner of the draw, Safir Ahamed, won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 409 after buying the lucky ticket number 4564.

Safir Ahamed, who ran his own company that supplies fire protection systems, has been living in the UAE for 46 years now.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! This money will really go a long way,” Safir told Khaleej Times.

Also Read UAE salaries to increase in 2023; know which sectors will have highest salary hike

Besides Ahamed, another Indian national bagged the other one million dollars raffle prize for the draw conducted on the 39th anniversary of Dubai Duty Free (DDF).

Roymiranda Rollent, based in India, won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 408 after buying the lucky ticket number 1946.

Rollent and Ahamed are the 201st and 202nd Indian nationals, to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.