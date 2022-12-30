Dubai Airport expects 2 mn passengers over holiday season, issues travel alert

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest for international travel, has issued a travel alert for passengers travelling in the exceptionally busiest holiday season and at the start of the new year.

Dubai Airports is expecting nearly two million passengers to pass through during the holiday season.

As many as 245,000 passengers are expected to pass daily from now until January 3, with January 2 expected to be the busiest with 257,000 passengers.

Dubai Airports works closely with airlines and partners to ensure a seamless airport experience for arriving and departing passengers.

Here are a few simple tips to beat the holiday rush

Use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process

Plan extra time to get to and through the airport due to expected road delays

If you are flying out of Terminal 1, arrive at the airport no earlier than 3 hours before your departure

Use online and self-service options wherever available

Travellers flying from Terminal 3 can use Emirate’s early and self-service check-in facilities

Weighing luggage at home, checking documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks can save a lot of time at the airport

Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. The public transportation system stops at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. It will be operational round the clock from December 31 to January 1

The pickup and drop off zones at the airport entrances will be reserved for public transport and authorized vehicles. Friends and family have been advised to use the car park areas and valet instead