Dubai billionaire donates ambulances to Gaza Strip

In a display of solidarity and compassion, Dubai billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor has donated a number of fully equipped ambulances to provide health support in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement was made on Sunday, November 26, by Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of the Al Habtoor Group on X.

“Belief in our inevitable humanitarian duty towards our brothers in the Gaza Strip, I have donated a number of ambulances equipped with the latest medical technologies, to contribute to improving the health situation,” Al Habtoor wrote on X.

Also Read Watch: Israel releases 2nd group of 39 Palestinian prisoners

The first batch of ambulances was recently delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) through the Egyptian Rafah crossing border by Islam Kamal Ghoneim, the CEO of Al Habtoor Group in Egypt.

He added, “Our position towards Palestine is firm, and our support for its people has never stopped since the seventies. We feel pain for their suffering, and we try in every way to alleviate even a small part of it. Praise be to God who enabled us to do that.”

إيماناً مني بواجبنا الإنساني الحتميّ تجاه اخوتنا في قطاع #غزّة، قمت بالتبرع بعدد من سيارات الإسعاف المجهزة بأحدث التقنيات الطبيّة، للمساهمة في تحسينِ الوضع الصحي في القطّاع، ودعم المصابين من العدوان الاسرائيلي.



تم تجهيز الدفعة الأولى من السيارات في #جمهورية_مصر الشقيقة، وقام… pic.twitter.com/1ezWCqwaj7 — Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor (@KhalafAlHabtoor) November 26, 2023

On November 24, Israel and Hamas entered into the first four-day temporary humanitarian truce since the start of the devastating war on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Under the ceasefire deal, the prisoners will be released in batches, to include 50 Israelis and 150 Palestinians, all of whom are women and children from both sides.

Israel released a total of 78 Palestinian prisoners including women and children in two batches on Friday and Saturday.

In this regard, Khabtoor took to X and wrote, “Heartbreaking scenes unfold of #Palestinian women and children upon their release from #Israeli prisons. What sins have they committed to endure such imprisonment? What crime can a toddler commit to warrant a childhood in torment?.”

Also Read Watch: Ronaldo opens his own museum in Saudi Arabia

“#Israel is a so-called developed democratic state. So what does such behaviour and actions have to do with development? Is the imprisonment of women and children a humanitarian act, acceptable to the #WesternWorld which places #HumanRights at the top of its priorities, as they constantly claim in every forum?! We are sick of the double standards and the acceptance of actions that may warrant sanctions in some cases but are deemed justified in others.”

“How can the Western World consider some violations deserving of sanctions for some countries, and acceptable and justified if other countries commit to them in particular!?

Where is the international justice in face of all the abuses and violations that we are witness daily?,” he added.