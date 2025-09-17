Dubai: Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Indian PM Modi 75th birthday

Earlier in the day, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his greetings to Modi.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th September 2025 12:57 am IST
Burj Khalifa illuminated in vibrant colours with “India First the Inspiration” and “Happy Birthday” messages for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday celebration in Dubai.
Photo: Screengrab/X

Dubai: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, lit up in vibrant Indian tricolour on Wednesday night, September 17, to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

The landmark display showcased vivid images of Modi with the phrases “Happy Birthday,” “75 Years,” “Service is the Resolve,” and “India First the Inspiration.”

Crowds gathered in Downtown Dubai to witness the spectacle, which highlighted the enduring friendship between the United Arab Emirates and India.

MS Teachers

Watch the video here

Earlier in the day, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his greetings to Modi on X.

“Sincere congratulations to @NarendraModi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India’s progress and the prosperity of its people,” he wrote.

Modi responded warmly, saying, “Thank you, my brother, for your kind wishes. I deeply value our close friendship and the mutually beneficial India–UAE partnership, which continues to attain new heights in all areas.”

Leaders from across the globe, including those from Russia, Israel, Italy and New Zealand, also conveyed their best wishes, praising Modi’s leadership and his role in elevating India’s global stature.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th September 2025 12:57 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button