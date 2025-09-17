Dubai: Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Indian PM Modi 75th birthday

Dubai: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, lit up in vibrant Indian tricolour on Wednesday night, September 17, to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.
The landmark display showcased vivid images of Modi with the phrases “Happy Birthday,” “75 Years,” “Service is the Resolve,” and “India First the Inspiration.”
Crowds gathered in Downtown Dubai to witness the spectacle, which highlighted the enduring friendship between the United Arab Emirates and India.
Earlier in the day, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his greetings to Modi on X.
“Sincere congratulations to @NarendraModi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India’s progress and the prosperity of its people,” he wrote.
Modi responded warmly, saying, “Thank you, my brother, for your kind wishes. I deeply value our close friendship and the mutually beneficial India–UAE partnership, which continues to attain new heights in all areas.”
Leaders from across the globe, including those from Russia, Israel, Italy and New Zealand, also conveyed their best wishes, praising Modi’s leadership and his role in elevating India’s global stature.