Dubai closes major roads for New Year’s Eve celebration; timings announced

Dubai is gearing up for an epic New Year’s Eve celebration with comprehensive traffic management to enhance and ensure safety.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has released its plans for road closures on December 31, which is expected to accommodate the high turnout of residents and visitors.

Key road closures

The road closures will be implemented gradually, starting from 4 pm, on December 31 with strategic timing for different routes. Among the roads that will be closed are:

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Financial Centre St’s Lower Deck

Al Mustaqbal St

Burj Khalifa St

Al Asayel Road

Additionally, Al Sukuk St will closed from 8 pm and the upper level of the Financial Road will closed from 9 pm. Similarly, The Sheikh Zayed Road which is a key route will gradually close from 11 pm.

Parking and transportation

The RTA has made extensive preparations to facilitate the movement and parking of public transportation. Approximately 20,000 additional parking spaces will be available at the following locations

Dubai Mall

Zabeel

Emaar Boulevard

Alternative parking

To ensure adequate parking for those visitors coming to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks shows in their private vehicles, alternative parking spaces will also be provided at Al Wasl and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) parking lots, where free shuttle buses will be available.

An executive director of traffic at the RTA, Hussain Al Bana urged visitors to use Metro stations where parking is available, such as Centerpoint, Etisalat e&, and Jebel Ali stations.

Notably, the Dubai Water Canal Footbridge and elevators will close at 4 pm.

He also advised the visitors to start trips early, Use public transportation and leave early if not attending festivities to avoid any inconvenience.

Dubai has announced fireworks shows at 36 different locations across the city to welcome the New Year. The city guarantees a thrilling night of experience, music and illumination.



