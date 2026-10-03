Dubai Crown Prince visits Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited injured Indian flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3, and praised his actions during the cockpit incident aboard flight FZ1073.

Sheikh Hamdan said Machchhar had demonstrated “the highest degrees of courage, responsibility and care for human life”.

“From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” he wrote on X.

He added that the UAE was proud to have Machchhar as part of its team and described him as part of the story of the nation and what the UAE stands for, including compassion, peace and respect for human life.

Sheikh Hamdan also shared photographs from the hospital visit on X, showing him speaking with Machchhar at his bedside and holding his hand. The pilot was seen recovering with bandages on his head and arm, while medical staff were present.

Sheikh Hamdan visits injured flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar in hospital. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/X

Sheikh Hamdan meets Smit Machchhar during his hospital visit. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/X

Sheikh Hamdan speaks with Machchhar at his hospital bedside. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/X

Machchhar was injured on September 30 when his co-pilot, Omani citizen Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing.

Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and restrain al-Hammami. He received initial treatment in Tabuk before being airlifted to Abu Dhabi on October 1 for further medical care.

The Embassy of India in the UAE said earlier on Saturday that Machchhar was recovering well and remained under “excellent medical care”. It said officials were in contact with his family and local authorities and thanked the UAE government for its support.