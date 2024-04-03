Dubai Duty Free draw: 30-yr-old Dutch expat wins Rs 8 cr, Indians get luxury cars

A 30-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Dutch expat won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,35,41,950) on Wednesday, March 3, in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner, Saro Djerrrahian, won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 455 with ticket number 1433, which he purchased on his way to Yerevan, Armenia for a vacation.

Djerrahian, who works for a homegrown e-commerce company, has been a resident of Dubai for the past three years.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free. I will continue to participate in this amazing promotion,” he told DDF organizers.

He is the third Dutch national to have won one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Other winners

A 40-year-old Shamseer Kodamana Paramb, a Dubai-based Indian, won a Mercedes Benz G 500 (Final Edition) with ticket number 1181 in the Finest Surprise Series 1873, which he purchased on March 21.

A 42-year-old Kapil Bhatia, an Indian based in Dubai won a Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P400 in the Finest Surprise Series 1874, which he purchased online on March 25.

Indian Romy Pullukkara Jacob won a BMW R 1250 R in the Finest Surprise Series 573, after he purchased it on March 12, while heading to Kolkata.

A 38-year-old Babu Lingam, an Indian based in Sharjah won a BMW S 1000 RR motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 574, purchased online on March 15.