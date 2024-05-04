Dubai: Global Village extends season 28 by 3 more days

Dubai’s popular family-friendly destination, Global Village, on Saturday, May 4, announced the extension of its season 28 closing date by three more days.

This comes in response to the overwhelming demand, the park will now be open until Wednesday, May 8.

“You ask, we always listen. 3 more days of #AMoreWonderfulWord are added to season 28,” Global Village wrote in a post on Instagram.

On Friday, May 2, it extended its opening hours from 4 pm to 2 am until the end of the season.

As part of the “Kids Go Free” campaign, children aged below 12 years can enter for free.

Global Village offers over 250 dining options, 27 unique shopping bargains, more than 200 rides, games, and attractions at Carnaval.