Dubai: Global Village extends season 28 by 3 more days

This comes in response to the overwhelming demand.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2024 4:33 pm IST
Dubai: Global Village extends season 28 by 3 more days
Global Village (Photo: X)

Dubai’s popular family-friendly destination, Global Village, on Saturday, May 4, announced the extension of its season 28 closing date by three more days.

This comes in response to the overwhelming demand, the park will now be open until Wednesday, May 8.

Also Read
India-UAE flights: Air India Express launches new route

“You ask, we always listen. 3 more days of #AMoreWonderfulWord are added to season 28,” Global Village wrote in a post on Instagram.

MS Education Academy

On Friday, May 2, it extended its opening hours from 4 pm to 2 am until the end of the season.

As part of the “Kids Go Free” campaign, children aged below 12 years can enter for free.

Global Village offers over 250 dining options, 27 unique shopping bargains, more than 200 rides, games, and attractions at Carnaval.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2024 4:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button