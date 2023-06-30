Dubai police retrieve Rolex watch worth 250,000 dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Dubai police launched a search and rescue operation in the offshore sea after a tourist lost his Rolex watch worth 250,000 dirhams (Rs 56 lakhs approx) and recovered within 30 minutes.

Hamid Fahad Alameri, a resident of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and his friends were enjoying a yacht cruise of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah

Alameri told Khaleej Times his friend took his Rolex and dived into the waters for a swim when the watch “snapped” out.

Amid cheers and salutes from people, the Dubai Police sailed towards the group’s yacht.

This is not the first time the force had recovered valuable items and handed them to their owners.

In January this year, the Dubai Police retrieved 110,000 dirham worth of watch.