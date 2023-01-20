Dubai remains world’s most popular destination for holidaymakers

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has been ranked as the world’s most popular destination for holidaymakers in 2023, according to Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Known for its luxury hotels, record-breaking buildings, traditional souqs and family-friendly attractions, Dubai retained the title for the second year in a row.

The winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings provided by millions of travelers from all over the world.

This year’s winners were chosen based on the quality and quantity of travelers’ reviews of accommodations, restaurants and things to do at destinations around the world between November 2021 and October 2022.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, took to Twitter to share the news.

Sheikh Hamdan said the honor from Tripadvisor supports the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on January 4, to consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the world’s top three destinations for tourism and business.

“Dubai’s tourism, hospitality and events sectors have been at the forefront of a rebound and acceleration of global growth in these sectors over the last two years and will continue to play a key role in shaping their evolution in the future,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

According to the latest data from the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Dubai received 12.82 million international visitors overnight between January and November 2022, which exceeds the 6.02 million tourists attracted by Dubai in the corresponding period in 2021.

During this 11-month period, 794 hotel establishments comprising more than 145,098 rooms opened their doors to guests, achieving strong occupancy levels of 73%, among the highest occupancy rates internationally.

Most popular travel destinations in 2023

Dubai, UAE

Bali, Indonesia

London, UK

Rome, Italy

Paris, France

Cancun, Mexico

Crete, Greece

Marrakesh, Morocco

Dominican Republic

Istanbul, Turkiye

In 2022, Dubai also received the highest tourism spending among all cities in the world, at 108 billion Dirhams (Rs 23,86,84,22,04,240), according to the latest World Travel and Tourism Council.